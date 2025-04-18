Russia removes the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations

Published by Leandro Fleischer 18 de abril, 2025

Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday announced the removal of the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations, a move that facilitates the Kremlin's official recognition of the authorities in Afghanistan who took power in Kabul in 2021 following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces.

The resolution, effective immediately, marks a significant shift in Russian policy toward the Taliban, which had been banned from the country since 2003.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed that this decision lays the groundwork for establishing a partnership with Kabul for the benefit of both nations. It also underlined Russia's intention to develop relations with Afghanistan in all spheres, including the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism.

The Taliban's listing as a terrorist organization in 2003 was due to its use of terrorist methods and alleged links to illegal armed groups in Chechnya, a predominantly Islamic Russian republic in the Caucasus that sought independence in the 1990s, sparking two wars with Russia.

However, since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, Moscow has maintained diplomatic contact with them. In March 2022, the two countries established diplomatic relations, and Taliban delegations have participated in forums organized in Russia.

The change in stance was consolidated by a law enacted by President Vladimir Putin in December 2024, which allows for the exclusion of groups from the list of terrorist organizations if they prove that they have abandoned terrorist practices.

In May 2024, the Russian Foreign and Justice Ministries recommended to Putin to remove the Taliban from the list.

The move does not imply recognition of the Taliban government



The Russian Supreme Court ruling does not imply a formal recognition of the Taliban government, but strengthens bilateral ties in a context of growing cooperation. Afghan officials welcomed the move, calling it a major breakthrough for relations with Moscow.

Russia follows in Kazakhstan's footsteps



The precedent for this decision was set by Kazakhstan, which in December 2023 removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations, a move Russia applauded as helping to reduce Afghanistan's international isolation.