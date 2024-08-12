Trump reappears on X (Twitter)

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 12 de agosto, 2024

Former president Donald Trump made a surprise reappearance on the social network X to release a video from his presidential campaign and ask citizens if they are better off now than when he was president. The publication has created a lot of interest and curiosity, especially because, despite being launched from the Republican candidate's account, it does not appear in his time line. In addition, the post was uploaded the same day of the announced live meeting on the social network between Trump and Elon Musk.

First publication since Musk lifted his sanction

This is the second publication of Trump on the X network since Musk lifted his sanction. Since then, he had only posted on one occasion, on August 25 of last year, when he uploaded a photo of his mug shot after turning himself in in Georgia.

"Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again"

In the post, Trump denounces the current state of the country, with a weakened economy and an overflowing border and calls for action to reverse the situation, to "Make America Great Again Again (MAGA)."

Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline. Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again!

Trump-Musk meeting on Twitter

In addition, Trump will hold a live meeting on Monday, Aug. 12 beginning at 8 p.m. (ET) with X owner Elon Musk.