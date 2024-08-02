Javier Milei slams progressivism in the case of a female boxer who failed gender tests at the Olympics

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

Javier Milei left a strong message about the situation of the boxer Imane Khelif, who went viral at the Olympic Games after defeating Italy's Angela Carini in a few seconds. Khelif had been denied participation in the women's World Championships after tests detected she has "XY chromosomes."

The fight in female category, welterweight, had aroused controversy because the Algerian had the approval of the organizers of the Olympic Games, despite not having passed the gender eligibility tests due to her high testosterone levels.

In this context, the Argentine president expressed himself on social networks and condemned the fact that Khelif was allowed to compete.

"Let's see idiotprogress. Come and explain this.... When you highlight their stupidities with arguments, they respond with putting all kinds of labels that seek to cancel the argument that refutes them. Then comes the reality that exposes them in front of their idiocracy.... If she had continued, she would have killed her," he wrote on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Also from Argentina, Sergio 'Maravilla' Martínez, former WBC middleweight world champion, expressed his view and pointed the finger directly at the International Olympic Committee.

"Human stupidity and incompetence is limitless. It seems that millions of years of evolution are of no use if we doubt that we should go to the gynecologist and the andrologist and nothing else. It seems that we have to lose women's lives to repair something that is beyond repair. IOC, useless", said the former athlete.

The Italian boxer avoided politics when speaking about the fight: "I felt very strong blows, I received blows, I am a fighter and my selection knows it, I am someone who even in the face of pain never stops. If I stopped, I did it only for my family."

"It would have been easier not to show up, because all of Italy had been asking her not to fight for days. But Angela was motivated and wanted to do it. Of course, when she met her opponent at the draw, she said ‘it’s not fair.’ But there was no premeditation here today," added her coach, Emanuele Renzini.