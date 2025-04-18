JD Vance visits Italy and the Vatican, amid tensions with Pope Francis over the Republican administration's immigration policies

Published by Agustina Blanco 18 de abril, 2025

On Friday, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance arrived in Rome for key meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The visit, which coincides with Easter events at the Vatican, comes just one day after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with President Donald Trump at the White House, where he praised her for her tough stance on immigration.

Vance, who took part in Thursday’s meeting between Trump and Meloni in Washington, is seeking to strengthen ties with Italy, a key U.S. ally in Europe. Meloni, for her part, has emerged as a crucial link between the Trump administration and European leaders.

During the Oval Office meeting, Trump praised Meloni’s immigration policy, describing it as a model to follow.

In Rome, Vance is scheduled to meet with Meloni to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including cooperation on security and migration, as well as ongoing negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

The Republican is also set to attend Easter weekend events at the Vatican, where he will meet with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s second-highest official. However, no meeting with Pope Francis has been announced. At 88 years old, the pontiff has significantly reduced his schedule following a recent hospitalization for a near-fatal case of bilateral pneumonia.

In a video posted on the White House’s official X account, the U.S. Vice President and his family are seen attending the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Tensions with Francis



Vance’s visit to the Vatican comes against a backdrop of tension with Pope Francis, particularly over the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Vance, a convert to Catholicism, has defended White House plans for mass deportations of illegal immigrants, arguing that such measures align with Catholic doctrine. These remarks have prompted a strong response from the pope.

Days before his hospitalization, Pope Francis criticized U.S. deportation plans, warning that they would strip migrants of their "inherent dignity."

In a letter to U.S. bishops, the pope seemed to directly address Vance’s comments, rejecting any interpretation of Catholic doctrine that could justify such policies.

Despite the criticism, Vance has stood by his position, stating that he will continue to defend his views.