Hamas rejects Israel’s latest hostage deal proposal

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 18 de abril, 2025

Hamas has officially rejected Israel’s latest ceasefire and hostage deal proposal, intensifying tensions and casting uncertainty over the fate of the 59 captives still held in Gaza.

Khalil al-Hayya, acting chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, who heads the group’s negotiating team, announced on Thursday evening that the terrorist organization will not accept any partial agreements, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using such proposals to prolong the war for political gain.

“Netanyahu presented impossible proposals,” said al-Hayya. “We are ready for an immediate, comprehensive deal that includes the release of all captives in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the start of reconstruction.”

Al-Hayya emphasized that Hamas considers armed resistance, i.e. terrorism, a “natural right” and will not discuss disarmament.

The group’s statement came in response to a reported Israeli offer—communicated via mediators—that included a six-week ceasefire and the release of 10 living hostages and 16 bodies. Al-Hayya claimed that Hamas had previously agreed to a mediated deal at the end of Ramadan, saying that Netanyahu deliberately sabotaged the process for his own political survival.

The Hamas rejection sparked fierce reactions from Israeli officials.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for an escalation of military action: “It’s time to open the gates of hell on Hamas. The war must end only with total victory—complete destruction of Hamas and full achievement of our objectives.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir dismissing the possibility of a ceasefire or hostage deal and urged unrelenting pressure until Hamas surrenders. “No more excuses,” he said. “Only absolute victory.”

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said: “We must not hesitate. Only by applying decisive, uncompromising force will we force Hamas to return the hostages and collapse their rule.”

Amid the diplomatic breakdown, Hamas officials abroad reaffirmed the group’s position. Senior member Mahmoud Mardawi declared that Hamas would not negotiate over weapons or “armed resistance,” stating, “This is a purely Israeli proposal, not part of any Egyptian or international mediation.”

Mardawi added that Hamas is open to dialogue with the Trump administration, should it be relevant.

The Israeli government maintains that its goals remain unchanged: the return of all hostages and the complete defeat of Hamas. Netanyahu held a security consultation on Wednesday and instructed officials to continue advancing efforts to recover the captives.

