Musk and Trump break the internet with more than 1 million users on X's 'Space' and delays due to a "cyberattack"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 12 de agosto, 2024

Donald Trump and Elon Musk had social media users on edge over their announced 'Space' on X for Monday night, August 12. The anticipation was such that over 1 million people attempted to access the event. However, the live interview experienced some technical issues and the owner of the platform blamed a "cyberattack" for causing the delay of the event.

The 'Space' on X, formerly known as Twitter, was scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern time, but had to be delayed a few minutes because of these technical difficulties. It was Musk himself who took it upon himself to explain the situation on his account.

"There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later," he wrote, also clarifying that the issue was not too many users given that they tested the system previously with the simulation of 8 million users inside.

Approximately 40 minutes later, the conversation started and again surpassed 1 million live listeners. "As this massive attack illustrates, there's a lot of opposition to people simply listening to what President Trump has to say," Musk noted.

In turn, an image of Trump prepared for 'Space' soon went viral on this social network. The former president was smiling, with a tie-dyed microphone on and cell phone on the table, ready for a long conversation with Musk.

The Republican's campaign did not hesitate to take advantage of the moment for fundraising. "This is the biggest interview in history, and now, we’re asking YOU to make this President Trump’s BIGGEST FUNDRAISING DAY EVER! Before the interview is over, we’re calling on TEN MILLION Patriots to donate ANY AMOUNT and proudly say, I STAND WITH TRUMP!" they posted on X.