California first state to file suit against Trump's tariffs

Published by Víctor Mendoza 17 de abril, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a suitagainst President Trump's executive authority to enact international tariffs without congressional support, which the Democrat likened to a "wrecking ball" against America's global reputation.

The lawsuit argues that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act that Trump cited to impose tariffs does not grant the president the ability to unilaterally adopt tariffs on imported goods. The California court action is the first state challenge against Trump's trade policy.

“No state is poised to lose more than the state of California," Newsom said of Trump's tariffs. “That’s why we’re asserting ourselves on behalf of 40 million Americans,” he added.

Newsom said he decided to take action after digesting the effects of the tariffs over the past few weeks and took the opportunity to lash out at the president, "“He is betraying the people that supported him. Donald Trump has turned his back on his supporters.”