Letitia James strikes back: 'I will not be silenced. I will not be bullied. I will not bend, I will not break, and I will not bow to anyone' despite Trump's 'baseless' allegations

Published by Israel Duro 18 de abril, 2025

Letitia James defiantly broke her silence following the accusations of mortgage fraud launched from the Trump administration and the request to investigate the purchase of a home in Virginia for which she may have incurred a crime of incompatibility and misrepresentation. The New York attorney general, one of the leading figures in the Democratic resistance to Trump at the moment, claimed that these allegations are "baseless" and part of the president's "revenge tour" against her.

The Empire State attorney general recaptured the famous slogan she repeated daily during Trump's trial that "no one is above the law" and assured that what she considers retaliatory attacks by the president will not be able to bring her down: "I will not be silenced. I will not be bullied. I will not bend, I will not break, and I will not bow to anyone."

"I am more focused again on standing up for freedom, liberties, and the rule of law in the state of New York"

In an interview on Spectrum NY1's Inside Townhall, James defended her innocence after being asked about a request for an investigation into the purchase of a home in Virginia and irregularities about the size of another apartment on her Brooklyn property when it came to getting mortgages: "Let me just say to all New Yorkers and to all Americans: the allegations are baseless. The allegations are nothing more than a revenge tour."

However, the attorney general limited herself to retaliation against Trump without trying to dismantle the accusations, presenting herself as a champion in the fight against the president: "I will not go back and forth with respect to these baseless allegations. I am more focused again on standing up for freedom, liberties, and the rule of law in the state of New York."

Thumbs up to Trump: Interest on $454 million conviction "accruing each and every day"

James did recall the Republican's judicial defeat in New York: "My office was successful in securing a $454 million judgment against Donald Trump and others for exaggerating the value of his assets." Smiling, James added that the interest owed to the state by the president continues to increase "each and every day."