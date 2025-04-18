Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de abril, 2025

Víctor Ávila, former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) special agent, analyzed the case of immigrant Kilmar Ábrego García. In a dialogue with Karina Yapor for Voz News, Avila evaluated the Salvadoran's judicial situation and criticized Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who traveled to the Central American country to push for his return to the United States.

"The Democrats are forgetting a lot of things, or they want to ignore them. Aside from having the deportation order and being a member of Mara Salvatrucha (M-13), two things that are constants for being deported, he was in the United States illegally. And I don't know why they don't want to understand the immigration laws," the former agent began.

"There's the Justice Department saying he's a member of M-13, even a previous judge, even El Salvador is saying he's a member of this group, so what's happening here is that the left and the Democrats are believing him and the family who say he's not a member. If he wasn't a member, then why is he afraid to go back to El Salvador?

On Maryland Senator Hollen's visit to El Salvador, Avila said he should be focused "on the victims" of crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

Finally, Avila used the law to predict the outcome of the Abrego case: "I don't know why they don't understand that this person will never return to the United States because he is not documented."

The complete interview with Victor Avila