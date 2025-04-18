Newsom accelerates war against Trump: After tariffs, sues administration over DOGE cuts to AmeriCorps

Published by Israel Duro 18 de abril, 2025

Gavin Newsom has decided to press the accelerator in his campaign to position himself as the main resistance against the Trump administration. After suing the federal government on Thursday over tariffs, the California governor announced another new lawsuit, in this case against the DOGE over cuts to the AmeriCorps volunteer program.

Newsom lashed out at the department led by Elon Musk following the announcement that half of the 600 AmeriCorps employees have already accepted voluntary severance pay. In addition, many other volunteers from across the country were also laid off from the agency.

"From the New Deal … to a federal government that gives the middle finger to volunteers"

The Golden State governor sharply criticized the move and stressed that AmeriCorps volunteers were essential to the response to the recent California wildfires and their work was still needed.

"We’ve gone from the New Deal, the New Frontier, and the Great Society to a federal government that gives the middle finger to volunteers serving their fellow Americans"

Coincidence or opportunism? Newsom jumps in after AOC mass baths

Newsom continues his campaign to establish himself as the anti-Trump sought by desperate Democratic voters with a new move that strengthens his more-than-possible candidacy for president in 2028. In fact, Newsom gave a nod to this amidst his more aggressive language, going so far as to point out that what Trump is saying to Californians is "go f*** yourself."

It seems no coincidence in this sense that his latest moves come after the mass baths that left-wing radicals like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders are receiving during their "Fighting Oligarchy" rally that has led the New York representative to lead polls of favorites to opt for the White House in the next election.