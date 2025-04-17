Trump and Meloni meet at the White House to address reciprocal tariffs and possible ceasefire in Ukraine

Published by Agustina Blanco 17 de abril, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House today in a key meeting to discuss two critical issues on the international agenda: the reciprocal tariff crisis between the United States and Europe, and negotiations for a possible ceasefire in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The meeting underscores the strong geopolitical alliance between the two leaders in an international context marked by trade tensions and the complex dynamics of the war in Eastern Europe.

Meloni, the only European leader present at Trump's inauguration, seeks to leverage her proximity to the U.S. president to advocate for the interests of the European Union (E.U.). Before traveling to Washington, the Italian prime minister held talks with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to align political and economic arguments to strengthen her position in the negotiations.

The meeting comes days after E.U. Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic met in Washington with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, proposing zero tariffs on industrial goods as a way to avoid a trade escalation.

Lutnick did not give a definitive answer, and the threat of a trade war between the two blocs remains latent, with a possible start in July if no agreement is reached.

Meloni, noted, "We'll see how it goes in the next few hours. We will do our best, as always. I am aware of what I stand for and what I stand for," she stated before departing from Rome.

Trump and Meloni will address the U.S.-driven negotiations for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggested deploying troops from France and the U.K. to guarantee Ukrainian sovereignty in the event of a truce.

Tomorrow, the Italian prime minister will meet with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who will pay a brief visit to Italy before continuing his tour to India.

This succession of meetings strengthens the alliance between Washington and Rome, at a time when global dynamics call for close coordination between allies.

The outcome of the White House talks could set the stage for the future of transatlantic trade relations and the direction of negotiations in Ukraine.