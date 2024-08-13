Progressivism demands jail for Elon Musk from UK for his role in protests after murder of three girls in Southport

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 12 de agosto, 2024

While the European Commission threatens Elon Musk with submitting to EU rules on content regulation, progressive journalists and columnists in the UK are calling for the US tycoon to be tried for his role in the protests in Britain, following the repudiated murder of three girls earlier this month in Southport.

In particular, Bruce Daisley, a former senior Twitter employee (now 'X') wrote a column in The Guardian encouraging UK authorities to impose"an arrest warrant" against Musk if he continues to "incite" what he described as riots.

According to Daisley, Musk, who acquired Twitter and renamed it 'X' after the platform's previous owners faced harsh criticism for their uncompromising policy of content regulation and censorship, is a "narcissistic billionaire" who is calling for violence like Trump in 2021, when the U.S. congressional protests occurred.

"The way social media is making headlines currently is not without precedent: a fragile narcissist posting relentlessly on a social network he’s made his own. We know well how this has ended in the past; Donald Trump’s furious posts after his election defeat led to the assault on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. The aftermath of that episode saw the then president suspended from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and even, to the dismay of those hoping to mood-board the Mar-a-Lago aesthetic, Pinterest," Daisley wrote.

I love it when Brits get lectured (by Americans!) about free speech. Maybe we need to give some lessons about responsibility in return.https://t.co/YslcBRSa4F — Bruce Daisley (@brucedaisley) August 12, 2024

Daisley served as a former Twitter employee (X) was until 2020 responsible for Twitter's development in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and since then, as well as many former colleagues, became a critic of the social media platform's new owner.

For Daisley, Musk has been irresponsible for encouraging protests following the murder of three girls in Southport at the hands of a 17-year-old teenage son of Rwandan parents. The crime, of historic magnitude, provoked outrage throughout the United Kingdom and generated peaceful protests and also clashes with the police in recent days due to the concern of the country's citizens about the high levels of insecurity and uncontrolled migration, an increasingly present problem in European countries.

British authorities, including Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmer himself, chose to label the protesters as "far-right" troublemakers, a characterization that came with the order for greater repression and surveillance by the authorities.

In that context, Daisley advocated that British authorities go further and evaluate ways to punish Musk, who has actively encouraged the protests from his X profile by sharing memes, news stories, provocative posts and also opining on the case.

"In the short term, Musk and fellow executives should be reminded of their criminal liability for their actions under existing laws. Britain’s Online Safety Act 2023 should be beefed up with immediate effect. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his team should reflect if Ofcom – the media regulator that seems to be continuously challenged by the output and behavior of outfits such as GB News – is fit to deal with the blurringly fast actions of the likes of Musk."

In another attack on Musk, Daisley wrote: "The question we are presented with is whether we’re willing to allow a billionaire oligarch to camp off the UK coastline and take potshots at our society."

The former Twitter employee's column comes as the U.K. authorities themselves have called the U.S. tycoon "accountable" for his postings about the protests, the British justice system and what he considers attacks on free speech in the British country.

In fact, Daisley is not the only critic who has lost jail time for Musk.

In another opinion piece for The Guardian, a progressive columnist, Jonathan Freedland, wrote that the Tesla and X owner should be tried for supporting "far-right rioting."

According to Freedland, Musk and 'X' helped spread "disinformation" that contributed to thousands of British citizens taking to the streets to protest at the bloody murder of three girls in Southport.

"One man is missing. Of course, it’s good that so many of those responsible for a week of terrifying far-right violence are facing an especially swift and severe form of justice – but there’s one extremely rich and powerful suspect who should join them in the dock. If the UK authorities truly want to hold accountable all those who unleashed riots and pogroms in Britain, they need to go after Elon Musk," Freedland wrote.

In his column, the journalist did not address the concerns of the thousands of protesters who turned out to demonstrate against illegal immigration and insecurity problems in the United Kingdom.

One of those thousands of citizens was a 73-year-old lady with a pacemaker who was arrested for protesting the heinous crime.

"I'm 73 years old and I'm here for the babies who have died and I'm being arrested," said the woman, who was surrounded by riot police and had never been arrested before.

In response to the actions of the police officers and the British legal system, Musk called the arrests and jail sentences against protesters "a disaster."

Musk also reacted to the calls for jails against him by citing a critical publication about Freeland's column. The mogul merely wrote "Wow."