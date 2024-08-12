Hezbollah launched 30 missiles at Israel but no fatalities or injuries were reported

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 12 de agosto, 2024

Hezbollah fired 30 rockets at Israel in the early hours of Monday morning, August 12. Amid tensions in the Middle East due to Iran's threats of revenge against the Jewish state for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the Lebanese terror group decided to attack northern Israel.

"Following sirens that sounded a short while ago in northern Israel, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area of Kabri, a number of which fell in open areas," said a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who also confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The attacks between the terrorist group and the IDF intensified after Israel identified Hezbollah as the perpetrator of an attack that killed a dozen young men on a soccer field in the Golan Heights. Just days later, the terrorist group confirmed the death of Faud Shukr, one of its most important commanders.

Recently, senior IDF and Israeli Defense Ministry officials told their Pentagon and CENTCOM counterparts that Hezbollah would pay a "disproportionate price" if its retaliatory strike hits civilians.

"In internal discussions with the United States, Israel emphasized that the cost of another Hezbollah disaster would be high and that Hezbollah would pay a disproportionate price if it harmed civilians as part of its retaliation," a senior Israeli official told Axios.