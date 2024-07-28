Trump appeals to Christian vote to 'fix' Biden-Harris administration's ravages against believers

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 28 de julio, 2024

Donald Trump made an appeal to Christian voters to vote so he can "fix" the damage the Biden-Harris administration has done to them. The former president introduced the "Believers for Trump" coalition and lamented that Christians "don't vote like they should," noting that many stay home instead of going to the polls and warned that "without you we can't win," which would mean the arrival in the White House of "the most extreme radical leftist president in American history."

Trump asked Christian voters for an effort "just this once," because in four years, everything will be "fixed," and it will no longer be necessary for them to go back to the polls if they don't want to: "Christians, go out and vote, just this once. You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what, it'll be fixed, it'll be fine, you won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians."

Trump vows to create task force to combat anti-Christian prejudice

The former president began his speech at the Turning Point Action's Believer's Summit self-proclaiming himself a Christian and assuring that he survived the attempted assassination attempt from a few weeks ago "by the grace of God."

Quickly, the Republican candidate harshly condemned the attacks from the Administration during these four years against the faithful, with special mention to the persecution against pro-life activists by government agencies such as the FBI. The conservative mogul pledged to create a special task force to combat anti-Christian prejudice and empowered to investigate acts of "unlawful discrimination, harassment and persecution" against followers of Jesus:

"No longer will the DOJ and FBI be allowed to target, persecute or round up Christians or pro-life activists and throw them in jail for living out their religious beliefs. And this is what they (the Biden Administration) have been doing over and over again at levels never seen in America before. Americans of faith are not a threat to our country. They are the soul of our country."

Trump announced the launch of the new "Believers and Ballots" program that will focus on registering voters and making sure they vote. It is an initiative within a new coalition of church congregations under the name "Believers for Trump" to boost support among people of faith for the former president.