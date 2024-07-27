Donald Trump confirms he will continue doing outdoor rallies

Members of the Secret Service accompany Donald Trump after his assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 27 de julio, 2024

Donald Trump said Saturday that he will resume outdoor rallies. Following the assassination attempt on the former president two weeks ago, the Republican confirmed on Truth Social that he had managed to get the Secret Service to "substantially step up their operation," allowing him to resume his rallies while guaranteeing both his safety and that of his supporters.

The statements come three days after the Secret Service recommended precisely the opposite: that he stop holding outdoor events that did not allow for agents to conduct relevant security checks.

Donald Trump was injured after a 20-year-old man shot him during an outdoor rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, killing one person and wounding two others.

The FBI confirmed Friday that Trump was hit by a bullet, clearing up doubts about the nature of the injury to his right ear.

AFP reported that investigators are still working to establish the motive for the attack, which marked another surprising chapter in the U.S. electoral race and provoked strong criticism of the Secret Service, whose director, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned on Tuesday.

Cheatle acknowledged that the agency had failed in its mission to protect high-profile politicians.

As she admitted to a congressional committee, the Secret Service had been alerted "two to five times" before the attack about a "suspicious individual" at the rally, but was unable to locate him before he opened fire.

Perched on the roof of a nearby building, a Secret Service sniper shot and killed the attacker less than 30 seconds after he began firing.