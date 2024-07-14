Assassination attempt against Donald Trump: What we know so far

Published by Juan Peña Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-14T10:58:36.000Z"}

Donald Trump was the victim of an assassination attempt this Saturday, July 13 while hosting a political rally in Pennsylvania. While the authorities continue to investigate what happened, VOZ wants to share with you what we know so far.

Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

As part of his presidential campaign, Donald Trump hosted a rally this Saturday in the rural town of Butler, Pennsylvania. It was one of his last campaign events before next Wednesday's Republican National Convention where he will be nominated as the official Republican candidate.

The rally was held at the Butler Farm Show Grounds, an open field surrounded by a small industrial area and trees.

The attack

Six minutes into Trump‘s speech, several gunshots were heard at the Butler Farm Show Grounds. Several cameras were recording the former President Trump at the time of the attack. He put his hand up to his ear and dropped to the ground. Secret Service agents rushed over to protect him and and escort him off the stage. During this time, Trump raised his fist and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter

Authorities released the identity of the shooter who attacked Donald Trump at a political rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. He has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. The New York Post released this information and the FBI later confirmed it.

130 yards away with an AR-15

The shooter used an AR-15-type rifle to fire at least five shots at the former president. The shooter was 130 yards away on the rooftop of an abandoned industrial building.

He was shot down as soon as he fired his first shots by snipers protecting the event.