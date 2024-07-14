Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as perpetrator of assassination attempt on Donald Trump
He is a 20-year-old with political affinities still uncertain. He would be registered in Pennsylvania as a Republican voter, but in 2022 he donated money to progressive campaigns.
Authorities have released the identity of the shooter who targeted Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally Saturday. He is Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man. The New York Post advanced this information and the FBI later confirmed it.
Crooks died during the assault when security forces present at the rally responded to his shots, fired from the roof of a building near the stage from which Trump was giving his speech.
Authorities are still investigating everything that happened. Thomas Matthew Crooks was from Bethel Parks, Pennsylvania, not far from Butler, the town where the event was held. The New York Post published a voter registration form listing him as a Republican, although this information has not been verified. Pennsylvania's voter registration portal was blocked after this.
On the other hand, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Crooks reportedly donated money to progressive campaigns in the past, raising questions about his political affinities.
Crooks fired from 130 yards
The location was the Butler Farm Show, just outside the town of Butler. It is a semi-rural location where several working buildings dot large open expanses that are often surrounded by groves of trees. The building from which Crooks fired the shots belongs to AGR International Inc. as can be seen on maps and GPS.