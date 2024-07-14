Trump reacts to his assassination attempt and thanks the Secret Service: ‘It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country’

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-14T01:51:42.000Z"}

Ex-President Donald Trump used his platform on Truth Social to address the nation following the shooting that occurred during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. In his message, Trump expressed his appreciation to the U.S. Secret Service and all law enforcement for their swift and effective response to the attack.

Trump highlighted the courage and professionalism of the authorities in charge of his security and shared the shock he experienced during the incident. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country," he stated in his message. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

In addition, the former president extended his condolences to both the family of the person who died at the rally and the family of the person who was seriously injured and reiterated that there is still no information on the shooter who is already dead.

Trump also used his statement to call for national unity in the midst of the tragedy. "God bless America!" he concluded.

Details of the shooting and authorities' response

The shooting occurred during the first few minutes of Trump's speech at the rally. The quick intervention of security forces allowed the former president to be evacuated from the stage and transported to a medical center for care.

According to reports, one person in the audience lost his life during the attack, and the shooter was shot by security personnel. In addition, another person was seriously injured in the incident. Local authorities continue to investigate the details of the attack and the profile of the shooter, who died at the scene.