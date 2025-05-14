Microsoft lays off about 6,000 employees, 3% of its workforce

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de mayo, 2025

Microsoft has started laying off 3% of its workforce due to "necessary organizational changes" within its structure that aim to "better position the company" within the technology sector.

This workforce reduction translates to approximately 6,000 layoffs, according to a statement from Microsoft reported by the Associated Press.

This is the largest wave of layoffs Microsoft has undertaken since July 2023, when it cut 10,000 jobs. In January of the same year, the company had already notified another 10,000 employees.

In its statement, Microsoft detailed that the layoffs will impact all levels of the organization—emphasizing that several managers will be affected—and will occur globally. The reductions will also extend to its subsidiaries, including the social network LinkedIn and the video game company Xbox, not just the parent company itself.

Scott Hanselman, Vice President of Microsoft’s Developer Community, expressed his disappointment over the decision made by the tech giant.

"This is the first time I’ve had to lay people off to support business goals that aren’t my own. I often have trouble separating my beliefs with the system that I participate in and am complicit in. These are people with dreams and rent and I love them and I want them to be OK. This is a day with a lot of tears," he said, in remarks reported by the Associated Press.

The largest cut will occur at the Redmond, Washington headquarters, where approximately 2,000 employees will lose their jobs. Those affected have already been notified.

This wave of layoffs comes just days after Microsoft made one of the most drastic decisions in its history: the closure of the video calling platform Skype.