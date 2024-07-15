Former FBI deputy director blames the Secret Service after the assassination attempt on Trump calling it "A security breach from start to finish"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T03:53:05.000Z"}

A day after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the role of the Secret Service continues to be questioned. Indeed, both the former deputy director of the FBI, Chris Swecker, and the founder of the military company Blackwater, Erik Prince, took aim at the security forces for what happened in Pennsylvania.

The former president was hit by shots fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, while speaking to supporters in Butler. While the presidential candidate only received a wound to the right ear, the young man killed Corey Comperatore, a father and former firefighter, and also wounded two others present.

The FBI's ongoing investigation calls the act attempted murder as well as an "act of domestic terrorism," defined as "acts within the United States that are intended to intimidate or coerce civilians or influence government policy."

"A security failure through and through"

One of the biggest questions was about how the shooter could have carried out his plan, taking into account that the former president's campaign events usually have many security measures in place.

Chris Swecker, former FBI deputy director, who spoke to Fox News and spoke of "a security breakdown from start to finish".

"The primary mision of the secret service is to prevent this tipe of action and then react to get him out of the danger zone, neither happened here. This was deffinitly a security breakdown," he added.

"A pre-planned event is either malice or massive incompetence"

Another authoritative voice on the matter was Erik Prince, former SEAL officer and founder of the military company Blackwater.

The expert lambasted authorities for letting the shooter get so close to the former president. "The fact that USSS allowed a rifle armed shooter within 150yds to a preplanned event is either malice or massive incompetence," he asserted.

"Clearly they were watching the shooter but apparently have a no 'first shot' policy. The only positive action was an apparent 488yd shot by one USSS sniper which despatched the assasin but after the assassin launched at least 5 rounds, wounding DJT and killing and severely others in the crowd," he added.

At the same time, he said the reason Trump survived was the wind, which "was enough to displace the unconfirmed but likely light 55 grain bullet two inches from DJT's intended forehead to his ear"

Prince, who also has experience on a CIA task force, remarked that the Secret Service "failed at the basics of a secure perimeter and, once the shots were fired, their extraction was clumsy and left DJT very exposed to subsequent attacks."

"It appeared that they had never exercised together because those responses should effectively be autonomous," he declared.