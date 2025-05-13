Trump Administration cuts another $450 million in grants to Harvard

Published by Virginia Martínez 13 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday announced further cuts in grants to Harvard, a day after the university's leadership said it was open to dialogue.

Trump accused Harvard and other U.S. universities such as Columbia of antisemitism for allowing Palestinian vandals on their campuses to stage anti-Semitic demonstrations.

In addition, he called for an end to diversity programs.

As a result Harvard has taken the Trump administration to court over what it calls an illegal attempt to control its governance.

On Monday, however, Harvard President Alan Garber transmitted a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon aiming to restore dialogue.

In a statement hours later, the Department of Health and Human Services announced the elimination of an additional $450 million in grants to Harvard, on top of the $2.2 billion disclosed last week, alleging a discrimination problem at the university.

Trump recently described Harvard as a"far-left, anti-Semitic institution," a "progressive disaster" and a "threat to democracy."