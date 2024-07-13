Donald Trump survives assassination attempt during his Pennsylvania rally: Shot grazes his ear

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-13T22:53:47.000Z"}

This Saturday, former President Donald Trump was escorted off the stage just minutes after he began his speech at a rally in Butler, Pa., due to a shooting that abruptly interrupted the event.

LATEST:

Gun used in shooting recovered

Authorities recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene of the shooting, an AP source reported.

Trump to attend UFC event in Denver despite Pennsylvania shooting

Despite the dramatic assassination attempt, sources close to Donald Trump confirmed that the former president will maintain his plans to attend tonight's scheduled UFC event in Denver.

More details of the shooting

According to law enforcement sources cited by ABC News, the attacker was 200 to 300 yards away from the event site and fired as many as eight rounds from an AR-style rifle.

Outside the Secret Service's security perimeter

As reported by three senior officials to NBC News, the shooting occurred outside the security perimeter established by the Secret Service.

Elon Musk expresses support for Donald Trump in wake of shooting

In a social media post, Musk wished a speedy recovery for Trump, stating, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

Obama reacts to shooting

In a statement issued via social media, former President Barack Obama issued a statement via social media about what happened at the rally and called for unity and respect in American politics.

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery," he said.

Witness claims he reported suspicious man on rooftop

A witness at the rally in Butler, Pa., told the BBC that he alerted police and the Secret Service to the presence of a suspicious man on a nearby rooftop with a rifle before the shooting began.

According to the witness, he warned authorities about the possible threat, but his concern was dismissed and no preventive action was taken.

Biden reacts to shooting

President Joe Biden responded to the shooting at Donald Trump's rally, expressing relief for his safety and condemning the violent act.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” Biden said.

The president continued: “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.”

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

The shooter was shot

According to recent reports, the former president was grazed by bullets during the attack but is safe. Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger confirmed that one person in the audience was killed during the incident and that the shooter was shot by law enforcement. In addition, another person was seriously injured.

Tense moment

Trump had been speaking for about five minutes when the shots rang out. Immediately, his security team rushed to the stage and quickly removed him from the scene, taking him to a van that sped away from the rally. The former president had blood on the side of his head and in his ear.

According to NBC News reports, Trump was heard saying, "Let me get my shoes" before being escorted away. In addition, someone is alleged to have shouted "Shooter is down!" over the podium microphone, adding to the confusion and concern among those in attendance.

Trump's health status

A statement issued by Trump spokesman Steven Cheung highlighted the former president's gratitude to law enforcement and first responders for their prompt action during the attack at the Pennsylvania rally. Cheung reported that Trump is doing well and is receiving medical care at a local hospital, and promised that more details about his condition and the incident will be released as investigations unfold.

Secret Service secures Trump, announces investigation

The Secret Service announced that protective measures are being put in place for the former president, and that it is leading an active investigation into the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally.

In a statement on X, Anthony Guglielmi, head of communications for the Secret Service, said, "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."