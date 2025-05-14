Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de mayo, 2025

Tulsi Gabbard fired two top officials of the National Intelligence Council. As reported by Fox News Digital, those targeted by the national intelligence director were Mike Collins, acting chairman of the National Intelligence Council, as well as his deputy, Maria Langan-Riekhof.

The firings came just days after the council released a document that contradicted the Trump administration's claims of ties between the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela and Tren de Aragua.

"While Venezuela's permissive environment allows TDA to operate, the Maduro regime probably does not have a policy of cooperation with TDA and is not directing TDA's movement and operations to the United States," the document that sparked the controversy reads.

Again, according to the cited media outlet, Collins had claims of alleged political bias and "deliberately undermining the incoming Trump administration," officials said. Their sources added that Collins "was closely associated with Michael Morrell, the former deputy director of the CIA who worked to write a public letter in 2020 claiming that Hunter Biden's laptop had 'all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,' and to get signatures from top ex-intelligence officials."

Gabbard called for moving the National Intelligence Council from the CIA to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to combat "any improper action and politicization of intelligence."

In this regard, intelligence officials told Fox News Digital that efforts began to purge leakers of sensitive information from the agency. "It takes time to weed them out and fire them," the official said, remarking that "plans to eliminate non-essential offices within ODNI that we know are housing deep state leakers are underway."