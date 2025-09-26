The fantasy state of ‘Palestine’

26 de septiembre, 2025

In his barnstorming speech this week at the United Nations General Assembly, in which he lobbed one uncomfortable home truth after another at member states, U.S. President Donald Trump told the world body itself that it was useless. Instead of stopping wars and saving lives, he said, it produced only empty words.

The problem with the United Nations is rather more acute than that. Supposedly the guardian of peace and justice in the world, it has become instead an avatar of evil.

Institutionally programmed to single out the State of Israel for systematic defamation, delegitimization and destruction, it has been captured by an agenda to destroy Israel because it represents the world. Most of the world is run by liberal universalists, Marxist dictatorships or Muslim regimes, which in various combinations hate Israel, the Jews and the West.

So it wasn’t surprising that—as a result of the global strategy of terrorism, war and defamation launched by the Hamas-led atrocities on Oct. 7, 2023, as an all-out push to destroy Israel—157 countries voted at the United Nations to recognize Palestine.

As Trump said, this rewarded Hamas for Oct. 7 “even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire.”

The unilateral Palestine recognition stunt was led by France and Britain, who thus ripped up the 1993 Oslo Accords, which required a negotiated settlement to the Israel-Palestinian issue.

Recognition, which, as the British government concedes, does not create a state of Palestine, is in effect a declaration of war against Israel by creating a fake diplomatic infrastructure to pressure the Jewish state, through both national and international bodies, to cut its own throat.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the French President Emmanuel Macron have done this partly to appease the ever-more powerful Muslim blocs in Britain and France, and partly to save their own skins from their political enemies.

It was also in part because they are genuine believers in the liberal universalist fantasy of a “two-state solution” to this Arab war of extermination against Israel, a genocidal war that they catastrophically mischaracterize as a dispute between two parties with a well-founded claim to the same area of land.

The British government, however, deserves particular censure. Many critics observed not only that a state of Palestine couldn’t be conjured up by merely wishing it to exist, but also that it didn’t even have any geographical borders or shape.

So the British government promptly conjured them up, too. On the U.K. Foreign Office website, its page of travel advice now sports a map on which the “West Bank” and Gaza are named as “Palestine.”

Strangely, these mapped areas appear not to include Jerusalem or Bethlehem. These are nevertheless described as the “West Bank” in the accompanying text, advising against all but essential travel there in its frequent references to traveling in Palestine.

This discrepancy suggests sloppiness, cluelessness or extreme haste—or a combination of all three—by the officials who drew up this map.

The Starmer government’s malicious promotion of a fantasy “Palestine” doesn’t stop there. The British Consulate General in Jerusalem, which deals with Palestinian Arab issues, has now changed its address to “East Jerusalem, Palestine.”

In London, in a ceremony attended by a grisly crowd of Israel-haters, various Labour Members of Parliament and the junior Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer, the Palestinian mission to London changed its name to the “Embassy of Palestine.”

This ceremony saw the raising of what was described as the “Palestine flag.” In fact, this flag of black, green and white with a red triangle emerged in 1916 as the symbol of the Arab revolt against Ottoman rule. It was then adopted by the Palestine Liberation Organization when it was created as a terrorist organization in 1964.

The crowd was addressed by the mission’s head, Husam Zomlot, who has now become the “Palestine ambassador” to Britain.

This is a man who in 2020 pooh-poohed as “a media stunt” a rocket attack from Gaza on Ashdod which injured two people; who has supported BDS; who has denied that the Palestinian Authority’s “pay for slay” program, which funds terrorists and their families for murdering Israelis, amounts to payments for violence; and who has claimed that the Israelis have “genocidal genes.”

At this ceremony, Falconer told the crowd that “Palestine” recognition was “a rejection of extremist ideas on both sides.”

What kind of delusion is this? The “Palestine” flag is a terrorist flag. The sole purpose of the state of “Palestine” is to exterminate Israel. The Palestinian “ambassador” denies the Palestinians’ genocidal aims and instead ascribes them obscenely to their Israeli victims.

Recognition constitutes the British government’s rejection of civilization for barbarism.

Most Brits are unaware of the monstrosity of all this because no one in Britain’s media or political classes tells them the truth about the Palestinian Arabs and their history. And crucially, neither Israel nor Britain’s Jewish leadership choose to educate them either.

The vast majority of Brits are unaware that Palestinian identity is a fiction invented solely to destroy Israel and steal from the Jews their own history in the land. They are unaware that even the supposedly moderate Palestinian Authority is committed to the destruction of Israel, makes heroes out of terrorists who slaughter Israelis, and has taught its children for decades to murder Jews and steal all their land.

They are unaware that Britain is ultimately responsible for the Arab-Israel impasse, having torn up international law in the 1930s when it offered the Arabs part of Mandatory Palestine that the League of Nations had said should be settled by the Jews alone. That was a reward for genocidal terror against the Jews—a “two-state solution”—that the British are still promoting to this very day.

Many in Britain and the West have no idea that there’s no illegal “occupation” because Israel is the only state with a legal, historical and moral claim to the disputed territories of the “West Bank” and Gaza.

They have no idea that the Palestinian Arabs they so naively support are obsessed by hatred against not just Israel but against the Jews as Jews, who are routinely and hysterically demonized in Palestinian society through Nazi and medieval antisemitic imagery portraying them as rats, insects, snakes and octopuses holding the entire world in their demonic grip.

People in Britain and the West have no idea about any of this because Israel and Diaspora Jewish leaders don’t tell them. One reason for this is a deeply rooted, deeply problematic attitude by both Israel and Diaspora Jews to their position in the world.

In his 2011 book, Perspectives of Psychological Operations in Contemporary Conflicts, Dr. Ron Schleifer, an Israeli researcher into psychological warfare, analyzed Israel’s utter inadequacy in countering the defamation, demonization and delegitimization used against it for decades by the Palestinian Arabs.

As the root of this, he suggested, was the Jews’ desperate need to be loved and accepted in the world. Throughout history, they always took an apologetic, defensive approach to their enemies. They made no attempt to condemn their persecutors’ own culture or behavior. Concerned almost entirely with their own image, they wanted, above all, to convince people not to hate them.

That’s partly why Israel has never called out the Islamic world or the Palestinians in general for their barbaric attitudes and behavior towards the Jews. It has always been preoccupied instead by the need to achieve legitimacy in the eyes of the world.

The disastrous result is all around us—a global loss of legitimacy for Israel, and the legitimization instead of the bogus state whose sole purpose is to destroy the Jewish homeland.

Israel should now throw out British and French diplomats, and start to withhold critical intelligence from these countries. Trump should withdraw from the United Nations and its kangaroo courts, and shut them down as the menace they are.

Britain and France are going down. Israel and America alone are fighting for civilization. Now they have to start tackling the so-called champions of global peace and justice, and holding their feet to the fire.

© JNS