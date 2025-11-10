Trump declares that lefover tariff revenues will be used to 'substantially' pay down the national debt

Published by Just The News 10 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Monday insisted that federal tariff revenue would go towards paying down the national debt after he had distributed stimulus checks.

"All money left over from the $2000 payments made to low and middle income USA Citizens, from the massive Tariff Income pouring into our Country from foreign countries, which will be substantial, will be used to SUBSTANTIALLY PAY DOWN NATIONAL DEBT," he posted on Truth Social.

Trump, this month, announced he would use tariff revenue to pay the $2,000 stimulus checks amid ongoing frustrations with the economy.

Tariff revenue has reached record figures under the Trump administration due largely to his imposition of tariffs on nearly every nation as part of his "Liberation Day" reordering of international commerce.

