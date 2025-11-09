Trump calls critics of his tariffs ‘fools,’ says Americans could receive $2k dividends

President Trump called critics of his tariffs "fools," adding that Americans could receive $2,000 dividends from the revenue that they generate.

The Supreme Court is considering a case that could reverse his tariff actions.

"People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER," he wrote on social media on Sunday.

"We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone," he added.

