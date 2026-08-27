ICE deports eight gang members convicted of murder, kidnapping, sexual abuse, and other crimes

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de agosto, 2026

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported eight foreign nationals identified as gang members last week, whose criminal records include convictions for first-degree murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, attempted rape, sexual abuse, and robbery.

The information was released by a press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"In the past week, ICE deported illegal immigrant gang members, including murderers, sex offenders, kidnappers, and thieves," said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Deported multiple times

Among those deported is Jonathan Moreno Hernández, a Mexican citizen and member of the South Sider gang, who was convicted in California of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault committed while incarcerated. According to DHS, he had already been deported in 2004, 2007, and 2023.

Also deported was Mexican national Jesús Azuara, identified as a member of the Paisas and convicted of drug-related offenses, theft, robbery, and possession of tools for committing robberies. Authorities indicated that he had been deported five times previously.

Another member of the Paisas, Germán Oliverio Miranda-Tapia, was deported after being convicted of third-degree sexual assault against a family member under the age of 16, endangering a minor, and assault. He had been deported in 2020 but re-entered the country illegally.

Members of MS-13, Barrio 18, and Sureños

The list released by DHS also includes Brandon Enrique Rodríguez-Ascencio, a Salvadoran citizen identified as a member of MS-13 and convicted of attempted rape, and Axll Joshua Castillo-Almeida, a Colombian linked to Barrio 18 and convicted four times of theft in Maryland, Delaware, and Connecticut.

Also deported were Harvey Elias Liberato, from the Philippines, convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm; Jorge Jaimes, from Mexico, convicted of attempted murder; and Cristian Bahena Estudillo, a Mexican citizen with convictions for kidnapping, theft, possession of stolen property, and weapons offenses.

Bahena Estudillo had initially entered the country as a lawful permanent resident but received a final removal order following his convictions. He was deported in 2020 and subsequently re-entered the United States illegally, according to federal authorities.

"Under President Trump's leadership, ICE has been empowered to arrest and remove illegal immigrants from our communities," said Mullin, who maintained that these operations will continue as part of the Administration's immigration and security strategy.