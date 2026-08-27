USAID report finds more than 100 UNRWA employees participated in Hamas atrocities on Oct. 7

Published by Misty Severi 27 de agosto, 2026

The United States' Agency for International Development's Inspector General's office announced Wednesday that it has referred more than 100 current or former employees of a United Nations relief agency to the State Department over their participation in the October 7 terror attacks in Israel.

The referrals include three people they suggested be debarred by the department, including a former United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees school teacher and Hamas operative who allegedly received and held civilian hostages beginning on October 7, 2023.

The agency did not give a full number of employees it referred, but said its investigation has resulted in one total debarment so far, after the individual was found to have coordinated communications with other suspected Hamas members during the terror attacks while serving as an UNRWA school principal.

Another individual was referred to the department for debarment, but records indicated the individual was deceased, and the proposal was withdrawn.

The new referrals come after the U.S. agency, which the Trump administration closed down last year, found in March that 14 UNRWA employees have been linked to Hamas.

More referrals to the State Department are expected, as well as potential criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.





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