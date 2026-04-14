Achieving a happy weight is possible with the new generation of peptides

Published by Dra. Amny Acosta Then 14 de abril, 2026

I am about to turn 40 and there is a question I hear more and more often, in consultation and outside: "Doctor, how do you stay young and energetic?"

And it's not just about aesthetics. It is a matter of mental clarity, feeling good in the body, living life to the fullest. Because if I have learned anything by accompanying my more than 8,000 happy cases, it is that the decline does not begin in the forties. That is why I created the concept of a happy metabolism. It's not just about losing weight, it's about living in balance. Stop fighting with your body and start understanding it.

For a long time, youth was associated only with physical appearance. Today we know that it goes much deeper, that it is in one’s metabolism, hormone balance, emotional health and in the relationship you have with yourself and others.

And this is where science has taken a giant step forward. Currently, 12% to 18% of adults in the United States have used GLP-1 type treatments, achieving losses of up to 20% of their body weight. But the most interesting thing is not just the number on the scale, but how these tools are helping to regulate appetite, decrease anxiety and improve emotional well-being.

Because yes, in the 40s the body changes. Metabolism slows, hormonal imbalances appear, insulin resistance becomes more prevalent. And what used to work stops working. It's not lack of discipline: it's biology.

That is why today we are talking about a new generation of peptides. Retatrutide, for example, represents a major advance in metabolic medicine. It is part of this evolution of peptides that no longer just seek to make you eat less, but to make your body work better: it regulates appetite, improves metabolic response and increases energy expenditure.

Does this mean that we need "little helpers" to stay young? I see it differently: it means that today we have tools. And leaning on these advances should not generate guilt or fear.

For a long time a narrative has been constructed that "natural" is enough and everything else is wrong. But the reality is that medicine advances precisely to accompany the natural changes of the body. Just as we use vitamins, proteins, therapies or technology to improve our health, these treatments are part of a more conscious and personalized medicine.

Of course, there is one thing I always repeat: no tool is a substitute for internal work. You can have the best treatment in the world, but if you don't heal your relationship with food, your body and your history, the results will not be sustained.

Today, at 40, I'm not looking to look like I did when I was 20, but to feel better than ever. And that means making informed decisions, leaning on science without fear, taking care of my emotional health and, above all, letting go of the pressure of ideal weight.

Dr. Amny Acosta Then is a bariatric endoscopist and director of the Salutte Clinic Obesity and Specialties Clinic in Santiago de los Caballeros and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. She is one of Forbes Magazine's 50 Most Powerful Women 2024. https://draacostathen.com

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