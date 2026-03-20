What factors help slow down brain aging, according to Dr. Naim Dahdah?

Published by Dr. Naim Dahdah 20 de marzo, 2026

With adulthood the brain starts to have certain changes. It can slow down processing speed, immediate memory becomes less efficient and there is a progressive reduction in certain neuronal connections.

"This does not necessarily mean a disease. Now, there are factors that can accelerate the process such as chronic stress, lack of sleep, sedentarism, a poor diet, excessive alcohol consumption and diseases such as diabetes and hypertension," warned Dr. Naim Dahdah, a renowned internist, while in Miami.

On the other hand, the expert mentions that there are factors that can slow down brain aging such as regular exercise, a diet rich in antioxidants, constant mental stimulation and active social relationships.

"It is key to recognize early warning signs, such as frequent forgetfulness that affects daily life, difficulty finding words, disorientation or behavioral changes," he explains.

To maintain a healthy brain, the anti-aging expert and founder of D-Clinik recommends three pillars: physical activity, proper nutrition — especially Mediterranean style — and mental exercise such as reading, learning new things or even socializing.

"And something important: genetics has an influence, but it's not everything; lifestyle has a huge impact on how our brain ages," he adds.

The doctor also points to other strategies to help preserve cognitive function, energy and quality of life over the years.

For example, optimization of NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide), an essential coenzyme in cellular energy production and DNA repair, whose levels decline with age.

Its potential benefits are enhancement of cellular energy, support of mitochondrial function, possible protection against cognitive decline and promotion of cellular longevity.

Also the Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) in women over 40, as estrogen depletion during perimenopause and menopause can significantly impact the brain and body.

Its potential benefits (when medically indicated and supervised) are improved memory and reduced "mental fog," protection of bone density, improved skin quality (elasticity and wrinkles), mood and sleep regulation, and possible reduction in the risk of cognitive impairment.

In all cases, Dr. Naim Dahdah insists on consulting a physician before adopting any strategy.

Add to all a Mediterranean-type diet and strategic supplementation, as medically evaluated. Some nutrients can support brain health when deficiencies are present, among these Omega-3 (support cognitive function), vitamin D (bone and immune health) or B-Complex (neurological function).

Dr. Naim Dahdah, MD, is an internist and founder of D-Clinik. @drnaimdahdahdah

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