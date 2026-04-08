The Eastern Conference is red-hot: Five franchises are battling for the final NBA Playoffs spots

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de abril, 2026

While the 10 franchises that will go to the Western Conference Playoffs are already known, the six that have entered the NBA Playoffs 2025-2026 directly and the four that will have to play it out in the play-in, on the other side of the NBA, there is still some unfinished business.

Although they have assured their presence in the postseason, five Eastern Conference franchises still do not know if they will have to go to the play-in to enter the playoffs or if they will do so directly.

To date, the Atlanta Hawks (45 wins and 34 losses) and the Toronto Raptors (44-35) would be the two franchises to advance to the playoffs without needing to play in the play-in tournament.

Both franchises have the Philadelphia 76ers (43-36), the Orlando Magic (43-36) and the Charlotte Hornets (43-37), although the latter's chances are more remote because they already played one more game than the rest.

Those who will have to fight to be in the playoffs by going through the play-in are the Miami Heat (41-38), who are heading to their fourth consecutive playoffs.

What games do each franchises have left? Atlanta Hawks:

vs Cleveland Cavaliers (April 8)



vs Cleveland Cavaliers (April 10)



vs Miami Heat (April 12)



Toronto Raptors:

vs Miami Heat (April 9)





vs New York Knicks (April 10)





vs Brooklyn Nets (April 12)



Philadelphia 76ers:

vs Houston Rockets (April 9)





vs Indiana Pacers (April 10)





vs Milwaukee Bucks (April 12)





Orlando Magic:

vs Minnesota Timberwolves (April 8)







vs Chicago Bulls (April 10)







vs Boston Celtics (April 12)







Charlotte Hornets:

vs Detroit Pistons (April 10)







vs New York Knicks (April 12)

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons (57-22) finished atop the Eastern Conference standings, followed by the Boston Celtics (54-25). The New York Knicks (51-28) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-29) are vying for third place.

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-48), the Chicago Bulls (30-49), the Brooklyn Nets (20-59), the Indiana Pacers (18-61) and the Washington Wizards (17-62) fell out of the postseason spots.

All set in the Western Conference

On the other side of the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder (63-16), reigning NBA Champions, have dominated and go into the playoffs as leaders of the Western Conference. So will the San Antonio Spurs (60-19), who performed remarkably well in the regular season.

In addition, the Denver Nuggets (51-28), the Los Angeles Lakers (50-29), the Houston Rockets (50-29) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (47-32).

From the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans (26-54), the Memphis Grizzlies (25-54), the Dallas Mavericks (25-54), the Sacramento Kings (21-59) and the Utah Jazz (21-59) bid farewell to this campaign at the end of the regular season, while the Phoenix Suns (43-36), the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38), the Portland Trail Blazers (40-39) and the Golden State Warriors (37-42) qualified for the play-in.