'Adult' chocolates recalled for containing undeclared drugs

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de marzo, 2026

A California-based company recalled two chocolate products targeted at adult audiences after the presence of undeclared pharmacological substances that could cause serious adverse effects in consumers was detected.

The Gear Isle company announced the voluntary recall of the products "Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate" and "ilum Sex Chocolate" after they were identified as containing sildenafil and tadalafil, compounds commonly used in erectile dysfunction medications, as reported by Fox Business and USA Today.

A significant health risk

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), these ingredients were not declared on the label, posing a significant health risk. The agency warned that consumption of these products could cause a dangerous drop in blood pressure, especially in people taking nitrate medications, such as nitroglycerin, used in cardiac treatments.

"Use of products with undeclared active ingredients sildenafil and tadalafil may pose a threat to consumers," the FDA said, stressing that interactions with other drugs can result in potentially life-threatening effects.

Although no adverse incidents related to these chocolates have been reported so far, health authorities urged consumers to stop using them immediately. The company, for its part, indicated that it is contacting its customers to handle returns and refunds.

According to information from USA Today, Gear Isle operates in the Bay Area and markets products labeled as "adult novelties," including chocolates touted to improve male sexual function.

Dizziness, fainting, fatigue or blurred vision

Medical specialists warn that a sudden drop in blood pressure can generate symptoms such as dizziness, fainting, fatigue or blurred vision, and in extreme cases can be fatal. Institutions such as the Mayo Clinic point out that even moderate drops can have major consequences, especially in people with pre-existing conditions.

The recalled products are identified with UPC codes 795847916279 (Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate, with an expiration date June 2027) and 1002448578911 (ilum Sex Chocolate, expiring December 2027).

The case highlights the risks associated with unregulated or mislabeled products in the "adult" supplement and article market, and reinforces the importance of health controls in consumer protection.