Famous chocolate bars recalled for possible salmonella contamination
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of the Spring & Mulberry brand of chocolate bars for possible contamination with salmonella, a bacteria that can cause serious infections.
As reported by the FDA on January 12, the recall specifically affects the date and mint-flavored chocolate bar, marketed since September both online and in selected stores nationwide. The product involved corresponds to lot code no. 025255.
The possible contamination was detected following routine tests conducted by an external laboratory. So far, no cases of illness or adverse health effects have been reported, according to health authorities.
The company Spring & Mulberry asked consumers who purchased the affected product not to consume it, discard it immediately and request a refund by contacting the company and sending a photograph of the package showing the lot code.
Risks associated with salmonella.
The most common symptoms include:
- Diarrhea that is bloody or lasts more than three days
- .Fever greater than 102 °F (39 °C)
- Intense vomiting that prevents retention of fluids
- Stomach cramps
- Signs of dehydration, such as dry mouth and dizziness
Symptoms usually appear six hours to six days after exposure. Although most patients recover within four to seven days, severe cases may require medical attention or hospitalization.
Health authorities recommend consumers carefully check product lot codes and stay informed through official recall databases.