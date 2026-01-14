Famous chocolate bars recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de enero, 2026

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of the Spring & Mulberry brand of chocolate bars for possible contamination with salmonella, a bacteria that can cause serious infections.

As reported by the FDA on January 12, the recall specifically affects the date and mint-flavored chocolate bar, marketed since September both online and in selected stores nationwide. The product involved corresponds to lot code no. 025255.

The possible contamination was detected following routine tests conducted by an external laboratory. So far, no cases of illness or adverse health effects have been reported, according to health authorities.

The company Spring & Mulberry asked consumers who purchased the affected product not to consume it, discard it immediately and request a refund by contacting the company and sending a photograph of the package showing the lot code.

Risks associated with salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and, in some cases, fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.



The most common symptoms include:



Diarrhea that is bloody or lasts more than three days

.Fever greater than 102 °F (39 °C)

Intense vomiting that prevents retention of fluids

Stomach cramps

Signs of dehydration, such as dry mouth and dizziness

Symptoms usually appear six hours to six days after exposure. Although most patients recover within four to seven days, severe cases may require medical attention or hospitalization. The FDA warns thatand, in some cases, fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.Symptoms usually appear. Although most patients recover within four to seven days, severe cases may require medical attention or hospitalization.

Health authorities recommend consumers carefully check product lot codes and stay informed through official recall databases.