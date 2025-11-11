An immigration attorney explained to Voz News that obesity, diabetes and other diseases could be grounds for denying residency to aliens

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de noviembre, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed immigration attorney Haim Vásquez about lthe different medical criteria that would currently be taken into account in the United States to accept or deny residency to foreign nationals.

"There is already a determinative of certain diseases that can affect a person's residency processing, but they are set out in the consular case processing code. Today what we have is the expansion of the discretion of the immigration code, in other words, to act pseudo-medically, interpreting medical exams to determine if there could be the future possibility that a person with obesity or diabetes could be public charge," Vasquez commented.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.