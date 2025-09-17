Latin Recording Academy announces 2025 Latin Grammy nominees

Published by Virginia Martínez 17 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP)- The Latin Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, the highest international recognition that celebrates excellence in Hispanic music and the only award given by music industry professionals.

During the awards process, music creators vote who are part of The Latin Academy and who represent the various genres and creative fields, including artists, composers, producers, and recording and mixing engineers.

This year, the Album of the Year category features an exceptional group of creators in a variety of genres that reflect the diversity within Latin music and its growing cultural influence worldwide: Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Gloria Estefan, Vicente Garcia, Joaquina, Natalia Lafourcade, Carín León, Liniker, Elena Rose, and Alejandro Sanz.

In addition, this year, a new area (Visual Media) and two categories (Best Music for Visual Media and Best Roots Song) were added to the Latin Grammys.

The inaugural group of nominees for Best Music for Visual Media includes Cabra, Federico Jusid, Pedro Osuna, Camilo Sanabria and Gustavo Santaolalla.

Likewise, the first nominees in the Best Roots Song category feature an extraordinary group of established artists and rising stars, and an innovative fusion of genres in the same song:

Marco Daniel Borrero, Bad Bunny, El David Aguilar, Catalina García Barahona, Luis Amed Irizarry, Natalia Lafourcade, Tato Marenco, William Martínez, Marcos Efrain Masis, Luis Enrique Mejia, Juan Carlos Mindinero Satizabal, Jay Anthony Nuñez, Fernando Osorio, Rodner Padilla, Flor Morales Ramos, Julio Reyes Copello and Roberto Jose Rosado Torres.

The Best New Artist category once again features a unique set of nominees, whose diversity reaffirms The Latin Academy's commitment to providing opportunities for all artists. This year's nominees are Alleh, Annasofia, Yerai Cortes, Juliane Gamboa, Camila Guevara, Isadora, Alex Luna, Paloma Morphy, Sued Nunes and Ruzzi.

"We are pleased to present the nominees for the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards," said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "The impact of Latin music globally continues to grow, and all of the nominated artists reflect its great diversity and richness, while preserving the iconic sounds that make our music unique."

Nominees were selected in 60 categories and reflect a wide variety of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025). All songs that are considered for nominations must be new songs and contain a minimum percentage of lyrics (60%) in Spanish, Portuguese or any regional indigenous language.

The final round of voting to determine the winners will begin on Oct. 1, 2025. The Annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The telecast The three-hour telecast will be produced by TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language content company, and will be broadcast on TelevisaUnivision's U.S. platforms beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central), following the hour-long pre-show, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. Central).

Following is the list of nominees in the general categories:

Record of the Year

"BAILE INoLVIDABLE" - Bad Bunny

"DtMF" - Bad Bunny

"El Día del Amigo" - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

"#Tetas" - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

"Desastres Fabulosos" - Jorge Drexler & Knowing Russia

"Lara" - Zoe Gotusso

"Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" - Karol G

"Cancionera" - Natalia Lafourcade

"Ao Teu Lado" - Liniker

"Palmeras en el Jardín" - Alejandro Sanz

Album of the Year

"Cosa Nuestra" - Rauw Alejandro

"DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" - Bad Bunny

"Papota" - CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

"Raíces" - Gloria Estefan

"Puñito de Yocahú" - Vicente García

"al romper la burbuja" - Joaquina

"Cancionera" - Natalia Lafourcade

"Palabra de To's (Seca)" - Carín León

"Caju" - Liniker

"En Las Nubes - Con Mis Panas" - Elena Rose

¿Y Ahora Qué?" - Alejandro Sanz

Song of the Year

"BAILE INoLVIDABLE" - Marco Daniel Borrero, Antonio Caraballo, Kaled Elikai Rivera Cordova, Julio Gaston, Armando Josué López, Jay Anthony Nuñez, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio & Roberto Jose Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

"Bogotá" - Andres Cepeda, Mauricio Rengifo & Andres Torres, songwriters (Andrés Cepeda)

"Cancionera" - Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)

"DtMF" - Bad Bunny, Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

"El Día del Amigo" - Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Amanda Ibanez, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver, songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso).

"Otra Noche de Llorar" - Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)

"Palmeras en el jardín' - Manuel Lorente Freire, Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Elena Rose & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz)

"Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" - Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios & Karol G, songwriters (Karol G)

"#Tetas" - Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, CA7RIEL, Gale, Ulises Guerriero, Vicente Jiménez & Federico Vindver, songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso).

"Veludo Marrom" - Liniker, songwriter (Liniker).

Best New Artist.

Alleh

Annasofia

Yerai Cortés

Juliane Gamboa

Camila Guevara

Isadora

Alex Luna

Paloma Morphy

Sued Nunes