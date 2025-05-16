'The Passion of the Christ' sequel coming to theaters in 2026

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de mayo, 2025

"The Resurrection of Christ" is set to hit theaters in 2026. The news broke following the confirmation that Mel Gibson has secured a studio partner for the project. This film is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2004 blockbuster, The Passion of the Christ.

Lionsgate is partnering with Mel Gibson and Bruce Davey’s Icon Productions to produce the sequel to the film that held the record as the highest-grossing R-rated movie for years. A teaser for the new production was released on Thursday.

The announcement was made Thursday by Adam Fogelson, President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, alongside Mel Gibson:

"For many, many people across the globe, The Resurrection of the Christ is the most anticipated theatrical event in a generation. It is also an awe-inspiring and spectacularly epic theatrical film that is going to leave moviegoers worldwide breathless," Fogelson said in a statement collected by Deadline.

On that note, Gibson also expressed his excitement about the partnership advancing the production. He praised the studio for its "courageous spirit," saying, "Lionsgate’s brave, innovative spirit and nimble, can-do attitude have inspired me for a long time, and I couldn’t think of a more perfect distributor for The Resurrection of the Christ," the American actor and producer stated.