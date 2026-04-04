Inter Miami opens Nu Stadium, a home of its own to redefine Floridian soccer

Published by Víctor Mendoza 4 de abril, 2026

(AFP) With the presence of David Beckham and his other top managers, Jose and Jorge Mas, Inter Miami officially inaugurated Nu Stadium as its new home on Saturday, in a ceremony lasting about 10 minutes that ended with the traditional ribbon-cutting.

Although Inter Miami did not enter the North American league (MLS) until the 2020 season, the dream of having a stadium of its own was born on Feb. 5, 2014, when commissioner Don Garber awarded the former England international the spot.

Building a soccer-specific stadium in Miami became a key requirement.

Overcoming a series of political obstacles within the city and with the backing of Cuban-American businessman Jorge Mas, the dream materialized with the opening of a 26,700-seat facility near Miami International Airport.

"On behalf of the Mas and Beckham family, I want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey," Mas said. "This is the beginning of many celebrations we will have together."

"We will show the world that by dreaming anything is possible," added the construction businessman at the end of the ceremony outside the stadium's main entrance.

A new era for soccer in Miami

The venue boasts an imposing setting. Inside, the Lionel Messi grandstand has become the main attraction of a complex estimated to be worth around $350 million, and which in the future will include a hotel, a shopping center, a recreation park and even an amphitheater for 5,000 people.

Nu Stadium, located inside Miami Freedom Park, is the first big step in a project that aims to revitalize soccer in Miami, a reunion between the beautiful game and the City of the Sun that dates back 30 years to the founding of the defunct Miami Fusion.

"I come from Maryland," said Martha Granados, a mother who was on a vacation trip and took the opportunity to be part of this story. "I'm a Messi fan and it was a moment I couldn't miss."

The day was marked by a series of warnings from local authorities and even airlines, which have advised fans to arrive several hours in advance to overcome traffic and all the contingencies of visiting the stadium for the first time.

However, fans arrived in the vicinity of Nu Stadium early in the afternoon and reported no major problems entering the parking lot.

National and international media attended the well-attended ceremony. The club received more than 500 requests in recent weeks, prompting it to open a special section inside the stands to accommodate journalists.

In addition to the match against Austin FC, the day includes other special events such as the singing of the national anthem by Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony, and a post-match party featuring Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais.