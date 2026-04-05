Israeli jets strike Iranian chemical and missile infrastructure

Published by Joshua Marks - JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 5 de abril, 2026

Israeli warplanes struck a petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran on Saturday that the military said was an essential site for producing and exporting chemical materials to the regime’s armed forces, including a “critical component for ballistic missiles” used to target the Jewish state.

As part of the strikes in Mahshahr in Khuzestan province, the Israeli Air Force targeted a site housing one of two main facilities used to produce materials for explosives, ballistic missiles and other weapons.

“The damage to this infrastructure is expected to disrupt the regime’s ability to use the materials produced at the facility for manufacturing various types of weapons intended to target the State of Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that the attack is part of an “ongoing phase aimed at deepening the damage to the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terror regime.”

Jerusalem and Washington launched joint operations against the Iranian regime on Feb. 28, targeting senior leaders along with elements of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and internal security forces as part of a broader campaign to neutralize Tehran’s threat to Israel and the wider Middle East.

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli fighter jets struck more than 120 air-defense and missile targets in central and western Iran, the military said on Sunday morning.

The targets included Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ballistic-missile array sites, drone production and launch facilities, and air-defense batteries, according to the IDF.

“The dismantled air-defense systems constituted a threat to the Israeli Air Force’s fighter jets, and their dismantling contributes to maintaining the Israeli Air Force’s air superiority over Iran,” the military said.

Simultaneous waves of strikes against targets in Iran and Lebanon.

In a statement on Saturday night, the military said its air force struck dozens of Iranian regime targets across several regions, including an IRGC complex used to store weapons such as ballistic missile launchers, facilities for the production, storage and development of anti-aircraft ballistic missiles, and Iranian air-defense systems.

In Lebanon, the IDF said it hit more than 140 Hezbollah sites, including a training camp, weapons depots, launch positions, Radwan Force headquarters and other infrastructure in Beirut and across the country.

Ground troops continued operating in Southern Lebanon, the military added, saying units from the 91st, 146th and 36th divisions killed dozens of Hezbollah terrorists in airstrikes and close combat, uncovered weapons caches and tunnel shafts, and fired more than 400 artillery shells at Hezbollah positions over the past day.

The IDF said another strike by the 215th Brigade, under the 162nd Division, destroyed a Hezbollah command site housing several drones that had been used to launch unmanned aircraft at Israeli forces and territory, and that troops found additional firearms, vests and ammunition during the operation.

“The IDF will continue to deepen its operations against the Iranian terror regime and the Hezbollah terrorist organization in parallel, in order to remove threats to civilians of the State of Israel,” the military said.

© JNS