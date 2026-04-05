Biden's CIA branded traditional family values as a sign of 'extremism'
President Donald Trump's administration ordered an official retraction or substantial revision of the memo.
President Donald Trump ordered the official retraction or substantial revision of a document from the Biden Administration's CIA that claimed that "traditional motherhood" and "homemaking" were signs of white extremism.
"The intelligence products we released to the American people today — produced before my tenure as DCIA — fall short of the high standards of impartiality that CIA must uphold and do not reflect the expertise for which our analysts are renowned," said Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe.
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Along those lines, America First Legal (AFL), which posted a lengthy thread on X about the CIA memo, also noted that “the intelligence assessment reveals the top-to-bottom bias at Biden’s CIA.”
The document from the titled "Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment" focused on those who "believe that their perception of an idealized white European ethnic identity is under attack from people who embody and support multiculturalism and globalization."
"We assess that female members have been emerging as key players of the transnational white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist (REMVE) movement, taking on diverse roles to advance white REMVE goals—including the white REMVE view of traditional motherhood—and successfully participating in newer roles in propaganda and recruitment," the document highlighted.
"Women's most important responsibility"
"White REMVEs and their sympathizers have claimed in online posts that it is essential for white families to have as many biological children as possible to counter the rising birthrates among non-white populations; white REMVEs allege that this rise is a conspiracy, which they have termed the ‘great replacement,’ according to an Open Source Enterprise assessment," the memo states.