Apple surpasses Nvidia as world's most valuable company
Nvidia's stock plummeted 4%, leaving its total market capitalization at $4.8 trillion.
Apple once again became the world's most valuable company after Nvidia shares plummeted by as much as 4% on Friday.
Specifically, the market capitalization of the Cupertino, California-based company reached $4.9 trillion, while that of its rival fell to $4.8 trillion.
In 2025, Nvidia became the world's most valuable company and was the first to have its total market capitalization exceed the $5 trillion mark in October of that year.
The main reason for Nvidia's stock decline is ongoing concerns about the development of artificial intelligence (AI), a sector it dominates thanks to its powerful processors.