Apple surpasses Nvidia as world's most valuable company

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de julio, 2026

Apple once again became the world's most valuable company after Nvidia shares plummeted by as much as 4% on Friday.

Specifically, the market capitalization of the Cupertino, California-based company reached $4.9 trillion, while that of its rival fell to $4.8 trillion.

In 2025, Nvidia became the world's most valuable company and was the first to have its total market capitalization exceed the $5 trillion mark in October of that year.

The main reason for Nvidia's stock decline is ongoing concerns about the development of artificial intelligence (AI), a sector it dominates thanks to its powerful processors.