Final exam: The student challenges the teacher

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de julio, 2026

The final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will pit Argentina against Spain at NYNJ Stadium (MetLife Stadium) this Sunday, July 19, promises much more than just an electrifying clash between the tournament's two best teams. The match will also feature an emotional reunion between the two men who, through strategic planning and tactical acumen, have led the Albiceleste and La Roja to the final: Lionel Scaloni and Luis de la Fuente.

Two coaches who are united by a close and unusual professional bond.

Teacher and student

To understand the origins of this relationship, we need to go back nine years, to 2017. After hanging up his cleats following a long career as a soccer player, Scaloni began his coaching training at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas, Madrid, with the goal of obtaining the necessary licenses to coach at the elite level.

There, amid tactical whiteboards and game systems taught by prestigious instructors, he received lessons from De la Fuente, who combined this role with that of a coach in the Spanish national team's youth divisions.

Years after those classes, both student and teacher went on to take the reins of their respective countries' national teams. Not only that, but they also filled the trophy cases of Argentina and Spain with titles. These decisions, for which the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) were criticized, are now being applauded in light of both coaches' achievements.

Two similar styles

Neither Scaloni nor De la Fuente are media personalities. Rather, they are discreet, indifferent to controversy, and far removed from what is typically considered a "star coach." They have carried that personality over to their teams, taking the spotlight off two national teams that needed to be in the limelight. Both have built their success on team management, prioritizing the collective over the individual.

While Scaloni has managed to extend the international career of Lionel Messi and give younger players opportunities to lead the next generation of Argentine soccer, De la Fuente has transformed Spain to adapt it to the modern era, giving La Roja a more direct style without sacrificing ball possession.

Mutual praise

This Wednesday, following the victory in the semifinals against England, Scaloni used his press conference to reflect on that time and praise, both professionally and personally, the man who was once his coach and who will be his rival this Sunday.

"In addition to having him as a teacher during my coaching course, I had a special relationship with Luis because, frankly, I appreciate his warmth and his personality," Scaloni said in the press room. "Fate has brought us together again in a final."

For his part, De la Fuente, two years ago, shared a message about Scaloni that he will surely repeat before and after the 2026 World Cup final.

"At first, he was heavily criticized — some said he didn't have much experience — but he had the 'misfortune' of winning the Copa América and the World Cup with Argentina," noted the Spanish coach. "He's a great coach, a great person, and an excellent team leader."

This Sunday, at NYNJ Stadium, the student will seek to definitively outdo his teacher, who, for his part, will try to prove why he continues to set the standard.