Tesla bounces back from 2025 slump, increases global sales by 25% in second quarter

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de julio, 2026

Tesla, the automaker specializing in electric vehicles and energy storage, announced Thursday that it delivered more than 480,000 vehicles worldwide during the second quarter. This represents a 25% increase compared to early 2025.

According to its website, the company—which does not publish geographic data—delivered exactly 480,126 vehicles to their owners between April and June.

This figure exceeds the consensus estimate from FactSet analysts (401,000 units) and the company’s own estimate (406,024 units).

Analysts at Deutsche Bank had expected 416,000 vehicles to be delivered during this period, noting that Europe was the main driver of growth (approximately +40%), followed by China.

Sales in North America, by contrast, plummeted, falling 21%.

Numerous incentives for purchasing electric vehicles, particularly a $7,500 federal tax credit, were eliminated by the Trump administration.