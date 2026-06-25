The country's economic growth in the first quarter has been revised sharply upward

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de junio, 2026

The country revised its gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the first quarter of the year upward to 2.1%, compared to the 1.6% previously reported, according to official data released Thursday.

The country measures its quarterly economic growth using a 12-month annualized projection based on conditions existing at the time of measurement.

Compared to the last quarter of 2025, the U.S. economy grew by 0.5% during the first months of the year.

At the same time, the United States recorded annual inflation of 4.1% in May, its highest level in three years, according to the PCE index, the Federal Reserve's preferred indicator for measuring price pressures.

The spike in inflation followed the outbreak of war in the Middle East, which, among other factors, drove up gasoline prices.