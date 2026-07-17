FIFA confirms 2026 World Cup final halftime will last 17 minutes

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de julio, 2026

In the wake of the controversy surrounding whether or not it would be violating its own rules, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) confirmed the exact duration of halftime for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, which will pit Argentina against Spain this Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Specifically, soccer's governing body, chaired by Gianni Infantino, reported that the halftime break will last 17 minutes, two minutes longer than stipulated in its regulations.

This change is due to the halftime show organized by FIFA for the final, which will feature performances by artists such as Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber and Madonna.

According to a report the Spanish sports newspaper Marca, FIFA has already communicated its decision to both the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

According to FIFA, the concerts will last exactly 11 minutes, while setting up and taking down the stage will take six minutes.