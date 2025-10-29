Voz media US Voz.us
Nvidia becomes first company to surpass $5 trillion in market capitalization

Nvidia logo in Shanghai/ Hector Retamal

Nvidia logo in Shanghai/ Hector Retamal AFP.

U.S. microprocessor giant Nvidia on Wednesday became the first company in the world to surpass the symbolic barrier of $5 trillion in market capitalization.

Shortly after Wall Street opened, its share price stood at $210.90 (+4.91%), breaking the $5 trillion barrier.

Share prices reached this new high thanks to optimism about U.S. trade deals, the artificial intelligence sector and an expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

President Donald Trump also expressed optimism on the eve of crucial trade talks with Xi Jinping.

Investors also await financial results from several tech giants: Microsoft, Alphabet (Google) and Meta (Facebook, Instagram) this Wednesday after market close, and then Apple and Amazon on Thursday night.

Nvidia, one of the largest microprocessor producers 

Nvidia is one of the largest producers of microprocessors used in the growing artificial intelligence market, which has propelled it to rank as the world's most valuable company on the stock market.

Behind Nvidia are technology companies Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta, all American-based.

