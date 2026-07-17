Adam Silver says Caitlin Clark has unfairly become a 'political football'

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de julio, 2026

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated on Thursday that the controversy surrounding Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark goes beyond officiating calls and asserted that the player has become a "political football."

According to Reuters, Silver made the remarks during his appearance at the Game Plan Summit, held in New York and hosted by CNBC and Boardroom. The commissioner maintained that the debate over Clark is not limited to fouls called—or not called—during games, but has taken on a broader dimension across the country.

The debate intensified following an incident on June 24, when Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas struck Clark in the neck with a clenched fist as Clark was trying to get up during a scramble for a loose ball. The action went uncalled during the game, which Phoenix won 111–109.

Subsequently, the WNBA retroactively assessed Thomas a flagrant foul, a one-game suspension and a $1,000 fine, determining that she made reckless contact with her fist to Clark's throat. The player described the incident as accidental.

Thomas also reported that she and her family received death threats, harassment and racist attacks following the incident, amid a broader debate about player safety and social media behavior surrounding the league.

"Ultimately, the issues around Caitlin Clark are not largely about officiating," Silver said. "I've come to know Caitlin really well. She's an incredible player and also an incredible person. And she wants to focus on being the best ⁠player she can. And she's become a bit of a political football in this country, and I think it's incredibly unfair to her."

Silver declined to comment on a report by Sports Business Journal alleging that he pressured WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to suspend Thomas, noting that it would be unfair to both Engelbert and Clark.

However, the NBA commissioner acknowledged that, "no doubt about it," officiating in the WNBA needs to improve.