Wall Street opens down due to tech sector dip

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de noviembre, 2025

The nearly $1 trillion-valued hit to tech stocks this week led Wall Street to open down Friday.

The three major indexes of the New York Stock Exchange dawned this Nov. 7 with sharp declines. The Nasdaq was the biggest faller, down 0.75%, while the S&P 500 plunged 0.49%.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones posted losses of 0.44% in early trading.

This negative opening in the market was mainly due to the decline among the seven major technology companies: Nvidia, Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Apple, which all suffered losses again Friday.