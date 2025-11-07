Wall Street opens down due to tech sector dip
The Nasdaq fell by 0.75%, while the S&P 500 opened the day with a 0.49% decline and the Dow Jones by 0.44%.
The nearly $1 trillion-valued hit to tech stocks this week led Wall Street to open down Friday.
This negative opening in the market was mainly due to the decline among the seven major technology companies: Nvidia, Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Apple, which all suffered losses again Friday.