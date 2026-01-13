Inflation remained stable in December at 2.7% compared with the same period in 2024

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de enero, 2026

The nation's consumer price index rose at an annual rate of 2.7% in December. The figures were announced Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which compares a 2.7% rate as of December 2025 with a figure of 2.9% as of December 2024.

On a month-to-month basis, the CPI increased by 0.3%. The government, for its part, highlighted a 3.4% drop in gasoline prices.

In December, the index measuring housing prices was the main factor behind the monthly uptick in inflation, according to Tuesday's report.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 2.6% over 12 months.