Inflation remained stable in December at 2.7% compared with the same period in 2024
On a month-over-month basis, the CPI increased 0.3%.
The nation's consumer price index rose at an annual rate of 2.7% in December. The figures were announced Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which compares a 2.7% rate as of December 2025 with a figure of 2.9% as of December 2024.
On a month-to-month basis, the CPI increased by 0.3%. The government, for its part, highlighted a 3.4% drop in gasoline prices.
Economy
Víctor Mendoza
In December, the index measuring housing prices was the main factor behind the monthly uptick in inflation, according to Tuesday's report.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 2.6% over 12 months.
President Trump celebrates
Following the release of the report, President Donald Trump on Tuesday highlighted the low levels of inflation in the United States, and again criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for making the rate cut "too slow."
"Excellent (LOW!) inflation numbers for the US. That means Jerome 'Too Slow' Powell should cut interest rates, SIGNIFICANTLY!" the U.S. leader wrote in a post on his truth social platform.
