Published by Víctor Mendoza 9 de enero, 2026

The United States created 50,000 jobs in December, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It described the figure as "little" change from the previous month.

According to the report, employment continued to trend upward in restaurants and bars, health care, and social assistance, while falling in the retail sector. It also continued to fall in the federal public sector: 277,000 fewer jobs, down 9.2%, since last January, when it had reached its peak employment.

Friday's job creation figure was below the 73,000 new jobs forecast by economists polled by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal, according to AFP. Other experts expected 55,000 new jobs, closer to the figure reported by the BLS.

In addition, the unemployment rate declined. It went from 4.6% in November to 4.4% in December. This percentage is below experts' expectations of 4.5%.