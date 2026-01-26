The price of an ounce of gold surpasses the historical barrier of $ 5,000 dollars

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de enero, 2026

Gold surpassed, for the first time in its history, the record $5,000 per ounce amid the growing climate of global uncertainty.

The price of gold reached $5,111.07 per ounce on Monday, while another metal considered a safe-haven asset, silver, hit $109 an ounce.

Gold was recently valued by the turbulence surrounding President Donald Trump's position on Greenland and his pressures on the Federal Reserve, although in the last two years, AFP recalled, the precious metal has strengthened due to factors such as the weak dollar and high inflation around the world.

In January 2024, gold stood just above $2,000 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar weakened Monday amid speculation that U.S. officials would join their Japanese peers in backing the yen, following a recent massive sell-off.

Reports that the New York Federal Reserve had consulted with traders on the yen's exchange rate triggered a rally in the Japanese currency, which hit 153.89 per dollar its highest level since November.